US Coast Guard, Sarasota County officials warn boaters and swimmers about safety in Gulf waters

SARASOTA, Fla. — Deadly rip currents are being blamed for at least 11 people drowning at beaches north of the Gulf Coast in the Florida Panhandle in recent days.

With big crowds expected at the beach, safety is top of mind for local first responders. Thousands will pack local beaches and some with their boats in waterways ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

That's why local officials say it's important to keep safety in mind – especially when swimming or boating.

Boaters like Bradford Bauer of Sarasota and his friend Todd McAuliff decided to head out on the water a few days ahead.

"We figured we could get in early and that way we wouldn't have all the traffic of the race boats and all the other boats come in," Bauer said.

The two longtime friends have spent many Fourth of July weekends together in Sarasota for over 25 years.

This weekend's high-speed boat race, the Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix, will not only draw professional boaters from across the world but also leisure boaters too. Spectators and beach fun seekers are also trooping to the coast.

The friends are hosting other friends ahead and are making sure their boat is all set and ready to sail.

"I did a safety check last night about it with ropes and anchors and all of our lifevest for this many people we're going to have on the boat," McAuliff said.

The U.S. Coast Guard is working with more than 15 agencies along the Gulf waters in the Tampa Bay area to make sure everyone on the water is in compliance.

"Always make sure you have a life jacket on board. You want to make sure you not only have one for every person but you also need to have one for whether they're a child adult or an infant," Chief Derek Waters explained. "There are three different sizes. You want to make sure you have the appropriate size for the people that you have on your boat."

Waters also reminded boaters that along with the standard expectation of a horn, whistle, and flares, it is now law for a vessel operator to have on a kill switch that shuts the engine off in case the operator goes overboard. Personal locator beacons are also highly advised.

Officials also said it's best practice to have a float plan and know what the conditions are before getting into the water to swim or onto it with a vessel.

"If you are caught up in a rip current, you're going to feel the water moving away from shore, and you're likely going to be moving with it and we encourage people to stay calm remain calm try to flag someone down for help if they are caught up in a rip current," Sarasota County Lifeguards Chief Rick Hinkson said.

Local agencies say they are fully staffed, equipped and ready. Sarasota Fire Department plans to have fire boats on the waterways in case of any fires. They're urging boaters and beachgoers to stay hydrated and understand all of the possible hazards they might encounter.

"Enjoy your boating heat with all of the guidance that we've given you ...limit your alcohol consumption, monitor the navigational aids out in the channels and utilize those and watch the tide to have a safe and fun weekend," Assistant Fire Chief Tim Dorsey said.