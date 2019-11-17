VENICE, Fla. — A plane fire prompted firefighters to respond to Venice Municipal Airport, prompting operations there to be suspended.

It happened before 1 p.m. Sunday at the airport, located at 150 Airport Ave. E, according to Sarasota County Fire Rescue.

Authorities say the fire is under control, and there are no reports of any injuries. It's not known whether the plane was taking off, landing or stationary, and the type of plane has not yet been detailed.

The airport is closed in the meantime.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

