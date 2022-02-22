You can now drink alcohol on Venice public beaches

This will allow drinking along the Humphris Park/South Jetty area and the Venice Fishing Pier.

VENICE, Fla. — Beachgoers will be allowed to drink with their toes in the sand in Venice.

City Council voted Tuesday in favor of an ordinance that allows alcoholic beverages to be consumed on public beaches.

This is specifically for day-drinkers, though. It'll only be legal during the daylight hours, which extend half an hour after sunset.

If you're wondering what beach areas this impacts, the decision includes the Humphris Park/South Jetty and the Venice Fishing Pier.

"The ordinance also allows beer and wine sales at the Jetty Jacks concession at the South Jetty and the Pilot House concession at Venice Beach," the city explained in a statement.

As passed, the ordinance includes a one-year sunset clause. That means council members will get to review it after the first year to make sure it's going well.