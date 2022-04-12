Boil water notice issued for Venice community

A water main break prompted the notice.

VENICE, Fla. — People who live in the Bay Indies community are asked to boil their water for the next several hours because of a water main repair.

The emergency notice was issued just afternoon noon Tuesday. It includes the affected areas:

409 through 441 Bimini (odd numbered addresses only)

410 through 442 Cobia (even only)

900 through 943 W. Roseau

902 through 942 W. Sand Cay (even only)

901 through 926 W. Uplands

900 through 932 W. Trinidad

901 through 937 W. Windemere

900 through 936 Xanadu

872 through 940 Zacapa (even only)

901 through 941 W. Ybor

873 through 897 Exuma (odd only)

The notice is in effect through 4 p.m. but people are advised to boil their water or use bottled water for drinking and cooking until the boil water advisory has been rescinded after a minimum of 72 hours, the city said in a statement.