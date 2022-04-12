Boil water notice issued for Venice community

VENICE, Fla. — People who live in the Bay Indies community are asked to boil their water for the next several hours because of a water main repair.
The emergency notice was issued just afternoon noon Tuesday. It includes the affected areas:
- 409 through 441 Bimini (odd numbered addresses only)
- 410 through 442 Cobia (even only)
- 900 through 943 W. Roseau
- 902 through 942 W. Sand Cay (even only)
- 901 through 926 W. Uplands
- 900 through 932 W. Trinidad
- 901 through 937 W. Windemere
- 900 through 936 Xanadu
- 872 through 940 Zacapa (even only)
- 901 through 941 W. Ybor
- 873 through 897 Exuma (odd only)
The notice is in effect through 4 p.m. but people are advised to boil their water or use bottled water for drinking and cooking until the boil water advisory has been rescinded after a minimum of 72 hours, the city said in a statement.
Anyone looking for more information can call the Venice Utilities Department at 941-480-3333.