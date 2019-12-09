VENICE, Fla. — Sarasota County deputies said a body was found Thursday behind a gas station in Venice.
Deputies said a call came in around 1:15 p.m.
WWSB said detectives got to the scene of the Racetrac at U.S. 41 and Jacaranda Boulevard investigating.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.
