VENICE, Fla. — Sarasota County deputies said a body was found Thursday behind a gas station in Venice.

Deputies said a call came in around 1:15 p.m.

WWSB said detectives got to the scene of the Racetrac at U.S. 41 and Jacaranda Boulevard investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.

