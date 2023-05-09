Authorities still on the hunt for person who caused brush fires near beach in Venice

Law enforcement officers said parts of the area were still smoldering Tuesday afternoon.

VENICE, Fla. — Authorities in Sarasota County are still searching for the person responsible for setting several fires near a beach.

Firefighters knocked down several brush fires believed to have been intentionally set Sunday evening in Venice close to Caspersen Beach, the police department said.

Crews began working around 6:30 p.m. near Caspersen Beach in Venice. Someone or multiple people set several fires around the beach parks from Venice Beach to Caspersen and Lake Venice Gulf Club, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said in an earlier statement.

Deputies helped the Sarasota County Fire Department, the Venice Police Department and the Florida Forest Service contain the "numerous" brush fires at the beach.

However, as of Tuesday afternoon, law enforcement said parts of the area were still smoldering. The fire was reportedly making its way closer to popular areas.

Although a person was said to be in custody Sunday evening, the Venice Police Department in a statement on Facebook said no one was arrested. One person was questioned and released while investigators followed several more leads.

People are asked not to make conditions worse by having any fires or barbecues in the affected area.

Anyone with information regarding the brush fires is asked to contact the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office at 941-861-5800 or 911.