Venice City Council passes resolution on face coverings

VENICE, Fla. — Following a specially called virtual meeting, the Venice City Council unanimously passed a resolution that strongly urged residents to wear face masks or coverings during the coronavirus pandemic.
It is not an ordinance or mandate but rather urges people living within the city to wear a face covering while inside public buildings and outside when social distancing isn't possible.
The resolution also states the City will put up signs that encourage to use of face coverings.
The resolution was passed by a 7-0 vote.
However, after the resolution was passed, Councilmember Rich Cautero made a motion to direct staff to research and write a mask ordinance that would include enforcement guidelines. The motion included the council reviewing the proposed ordinance and creating a special meeting to discuss the drafted ordinance.
The council passed that motion by a 5-2 vote. Staff informed the council it would take about a week to put the ordinance together.
Councilmember Cautero said that Venice is in a unique situation because of its higher population of elderly residents. He said the median age was 69 years old.
Read the full face covering resolution here:
There is currently no countywide mask mandate in Sarasota County.
