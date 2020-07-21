Venice City Council passes resolution on face coverings

After the motion was passed, the council directed staff to research and write a mask ordinance that would be reviewed and possibly voted on at a later meeting.

VENICE, Fla. — Following a specially called virtual meeting, the Venice City Council unanimously passed a resolution that strongly urged residents to wear face masks or coverings during the coronavirus pandemic.

It is not an ordinance or mandate but rather urges people living within the city to wear a face covering while inside public buildings and outside when social distancing isn't possible.

The resolution also states the City will put up signs that encourage to use of face coverings.

The resolution was passed by a 7-0 vote.

However, after the resolution was passed, Councilmember Rich Cautero made a motion to direct staff to research and write a mask ordinance that would include enforcement guidelines. The motion included the council reviewing the proposed ordinance and creating a special meeting to discuss the drafted ordinance.

The council passed that motion by a 5-2 vote. Staff informed the council it would take about a week to put the ordinance together.

Councilmember Cautero said that Venice is in a unique situation because of its higher population of elderly residents. He said the median age was 69 years old.

Read the full face covering resolution here:

Venice City County Mask Resolution | Public Health | Centers For Disease Control And Prevention A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY OF VENICE, FLORIDA, URGING THE USE OF FACE COVERINGSWHEN INDOORS AND OUTDOORS WHERE SOCIAL DISTANCING CANNOT BE MET TOMINIMIZE THE SPREAD OF THE COVID-19 VIRUS; AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE WHEREAS, COVID-19 is a respiratory illness caused by a virus that can spread rapidly fromperson to person and may result in serious illness and death; and WHEREAS, on March 9, 2020, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order No.

There is currently no countywide mask mandate in Sarasota County.

What other people are reading right now: