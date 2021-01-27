Venice police close local boat ramp after man found dead inside an underwater minivan

Officers say a boater called Wednesday morning and said he saw the van near the boat ramp at Marina Park.

VENICE, Fla. — Police say they are investigating after they found an elderly man dead inside an underwater minivan.

When first responders got to the scene they said they found a man inside the minivan and pulled him out. They gave him CPR but were not able to revive him, according to investigators.

The boat ramp at Marina Park near the Venice Train Depot is shut down while the Venice Police Department investigators.

