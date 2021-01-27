x
Venice police close local boat ramp after man found dead inside an underwater minivan

VENICE, Fla. — Police say they are investigating after they found an elderly man dead inside an underwater minivan. 

Officers say a boater called Wednesday morning and said he saw the van near the boat ramp at Marina Park.

When first responders got to the scene they said they found a man inside the minivan and pulled him out. They gave him CPR but were not able to revive him, according to investigators. 

The boat ramp at Marina Park near the Venice Train Depot is shut down while the Venice Police Department investigators. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

