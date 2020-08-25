Venice passes face mask mandate with exceptions for children under 6, social distancing

VENICE, Fla. — The city of Venice on Tuesday passed a mandatory face mask order.
The City Council passed the ordinance 4-3 with Mayor Feinsod and council members Cautero, Moore and Fiedler in agreement.
There are several exceptions to the mandate, including for children under 6, those social distancing or exercising and people who have health conditions that could be exacerbated by wearing a mask.
"It is the intent of the ordinance to seek voluntary compliance and to educate and warn of the dangers of non-compliance," the city said.
However, as a last resort, the city said violation of the order carries a fine of up to $500.
The ordinance is active for the next 30 days unless otherwise extended or repealed.
