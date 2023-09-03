Sarasota County officials working to put out brush fires that person 'intentionally' set

A possible suspect is currently in custody, deputies say.

VENICE, Fla. — Crews in Sarasota County are working to put out several brush fires Sunday night that appear to have been started on purpose.

At 6:30 p.m., authorities began to put out the brush fires at Caspersen Beach in Venice, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Deputies are helping the Sarasota County Fire Department, Venice Police Department and the Florida Forest Service to contain the "numerous" brush fires at the beach.

Law enforcement says the fires may have been set intentionally, and a possible suspect is currently in custody.

Deputies have not yet said if the person detained will be facing any charges.

Anyone with information regarding the brush fires is asked to contact the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office at 941-861-5800 or 911.