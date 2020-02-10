Venice Fire Rescue takes control over ambulance service from Sarasota County

Venice Fire Rescue officially assumed control of emergency services within city limits Thursday, Oct. 1

VENICE, Fla. — For more than two decades, the city of Venice has requested to take over control from Sarasota County to operate both ambulance and fire services within city limits.

“The service we did receive was very good, but we saw some things that we thought we could do a little different that maybe would be a benefit for our community,” Venice Fire Chief Shawn Carvey said.

Through many attempts, their wish has finally come true. Venice Fire Rescue officially assumed control of emergency services within city limits on Thursday, Oct. 1.

“I think it’s going to be very successful for us,” Carvey said.

He says this change in control boiled down to continuity and faster response times.

“The purpose was trying to get the services basically under one fire chief,” Carvey said. “We operated as a Fire BLS service and responded with Sarasota County, who for many years controlled the ALS service to our community.”

Carvey said sometimes it would be difficult when having two sets of protocols or operating policies and training standers responding to the same call.

“Creating a cohesiveness with your unit now and being on train as one department I think will better serve our community,” Carvey said.

With a total of three fire stations, Venice now has four ambulances. Carvey says the fourth unit will be rotated in when one of the other three needs maintenance or if the call load requires it.

“The best thing is we’ll have that control,” Carvey said. “We will be able to administer or increase that service if we want to. It will be our decision or our city council’s decision.”

Venice Fire Rescue now has advanced life support fire engines, which they didn’t have before. And during the transition, the department also phased in a full complement of 24 firefighter-paramedics.

“Prior to us taking over the service there was three paramedics on duty completely from Sarasota County inside of Venice, now we have six,” Carvey said.

In addition to having more qualified firefighter-paramedics on duty at a time, Carvey says they’ve already seen a difference in their response times.

“We’ve had four-minute response times versus seven-minute response times,” Carvey said.

Sometimes even responding within seconds after being dispatched to an EMS call.

“When our units are here in the stations together response times are within seconds of each other,” Carvey said. “The issue was that you know Sarasota County is a larger area where their units would have to respond to other parts of the county for additional support.”

He says that’s where the hiccup was. Waiting on units out of district rescues would water down the response times, and when it comes to a medical emergency, every minute counts.

Carvey says this transfer of control wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the community.

“You cannot take a program over like this unless you have community support and that’s where Venice is such a tightknit community that we are very honored to be serving this community,” Carvey said.

He assures the citizens of Venice, they are not being charged any more for this service than before.

“This has been done at the same cost they were provided prior to. The county assesses a 0.66 middle rate tax for EMS, so the city just rolled that over to their tax mill,” Carvery said. “We wanted to make sure that the community did not receive an increase with the service.”

Even though the power over EMS in Venice has changed, Carvery says their work with Sarasota County is not over.

“Chief Regnier, his staff, my staff and myself we’ve worked over the past few months on a draft and interlocal agreement that supports automatic aid and mutual aid,” Carvey said.

A mutual aid agreement means that Venice-based units would first respond within city limits but may still go on calls in Sarasota County on an as-needed basis.

The city has also worked out a response agreement with AirLife, the successor of BayFlite.

“When the county was the provider, they changed things in their protocols what kind of reduced the amount of times that AirLife was dispatched out to us,” Carvey said.

But with this new agreement through Venice Fire Rescue, they decide what calls warrant an automatic dispatch of the helicopter, which in turn improves their fly in response time.

What other people are reading right now: