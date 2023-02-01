Pedestrian hospitalized after crash in Venice

Troopers say the man was crossing U.S. 41 just before 9:30 p.m. when he was hit by a car.

VENICE GARDENS, Fla. — A man was hospitalized with critical injuries after he was hit by a car Tuesday night in Venice, the Florida Highway Patrol reports.

The pedestrian crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. at U.S. 41 and Shamrock Drive.

Troopers say a 61-year-old man was driving a sedan south on U.S. 41 while a 29-year-old man was walking across the road.

The front of the car crashed into the pedestrian. He was transported to the hospital with "severe bodily injuries," the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office wrote.

The southbound lanes of U.S. 41 were shut down for several hours for investigation but have since reopened.