Where is Tracey? Venice police looking for missing woman

Give police a call if you've seen her.

VENICE, Fla. — Police are asking for the public help to find a missing woman.

Tracey Lynn Rieker left home Wednesday, Sept. 30, and hasn't been seen nor heard from since, according to Venice police. They say she is known to visit area beaches to talk with people about God.

Police added she visited Lido Beach and Bradenton Beach a couple of days prior and is known to visit the North Port area.

Rieker is 5-feet, 4-inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has blonde hair and brown eyes. She drives a green Nissan Xterra with Florida tag PO8116.

Anyone with information about where Rieker might be is asked to call police at 941-486-2444 and reference case No. 20-1562.

