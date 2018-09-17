VENICE, Fla. -- They're probably the tiniest trespassers the Venice Police Department will ever have to deal with.

Officers rescued more than a dozen baby turtles from a parking lot near the beach this weekend. They said they rounded up all the babies they could find and gave the turtles a "trespass warning" before releasing them back into the ocean.

Police said excess lighting near the beach can cause turtle hatchlings to become disoriented and wander away from the water. On their Facebook page, Venice police said residents should remember to turn off any unnecessary lights at night to help baby turtles make it to the ocean.

