Venice veteran to receive new roof installation

The man was selected to get the new roof through a partnership with Purple Heart Homes.

VENICE, Fla. — A U.S. Air Force veteran in Venice will receive a new roof on Tuesday as part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project, Mighty Dog Roofing Southwest Florida said in a news release.

Richard East was selected and approved to get the roof replacement through a partnership with Purple Heart Homes.

The project is a way to honor and show gratitude to veterans across the country and the families who support them, the news release said.

Since the project was first created in 2016, more than 350 military members have reportedly received new roofs.

The roof installment will begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday on Roslyn Road.