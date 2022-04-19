Watch: Playful dolphins follow Sarasota Marine Patrol officers' boat

The video was captured near North Lido Beach as the boat headed into New Pass.

Example video title will go here for this video

SARASOTA, Fla. — A pair of dolphins caught up with Sarasota Marine Patrol officers out on the water over the weekend.

The Sarasota Police Department shared the video on Facebook Tuesday. The video shows two dolphins jumping through the waves near the patrol boat. One appears smaller in size, possibly a calf.

The police department said they were near North Lido Beach while coming into New Pass and it's already garnered more than 6,000 views.

Bottlenose dolphins are common along Florida's coast and during the spring and summer months, mothers and calves can be found in the shallow coastal waters, Sarasota County Water Atlas reports.