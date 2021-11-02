Here's how Sarasota residents can help speed up the virtual queue for vaccines

The county wants users to delete any unnecessary Everbridge accounts to help speed things up.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla — Sarasota County needs your help clearing the vaccine registration system to help others get inoculated.

Anyone that signed up for multiple Everbridge accounts or made an account before getting a vaccine somewhere other than the Department of Health Sarasota is asked to delete them from the system.

The county says there are close to 116,000 accounts, but they're not sure how many exactly are duplicates. However, they can see that some were not completely activated and missing pieces of information.

Deleting accounts that aren't active will help expedite vaccine availability by moving people through the virtual line.

Sarasota County leaders put together the video in the player above to explain how to delete any unnecessary accounts.