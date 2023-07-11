Warm Mineral Springs survey shows endangered species population, community opinion on renovations

The city commission went over the key findings on Monday morning.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The city of North Port is figuring out what exactly to do with the community survey results including threatened and endangered species in Warm Mineral Springs Park.

Back in April of this year, North Port leaders contracted Pritchett Steinbeck Group, Inc. to conduct a survey of approximately 83 acres of city-owned property located at 12200 San Servando Avenue.

The team reviewed existing surveys and documents, then completed an in-field survey.

The report had key findings such as:

109 gopher tortoise burrows, with 88 appearing potentially occupied and 21 appearing abandoned. 57 of these burrows are in areas with dense canopy cover, which is not the typical habitat for gopher tortoises. The report also provides guidance on the potential restoration of this habitat.

Two protected plant species: the leafless beaked ladies’ tresses and the giant airplane.

The survey also shows most people want renovations and more amenities but don't want the city to go into partnership with a private company.

Commissioners say the springs' "pay-as-you-go" profits aren't enough to sustain the millions of dollars it would take to develop the area.

The commission said they're moving forward with getting renovations done while exploring potential partnerships with private companies.