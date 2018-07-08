NORTH PORT, Fla. -- If you hear a loud rattling noise, use caution when searching for its source.

Sarasota County Animal Services is warning residents after posting a video of one of their officers removing a large rattlesnake from a home in North Port.

The video shows Officer Scott Meyer removing the venomous snake from the garage surrounded by everyday household items and children's toys. Animal services said the snake was relocated and unharmed.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP