Heavy rain causes flooding in Sarasota

Portions of U.S. 301 flooded, causing drivers to seek alternate routes.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Drivers in Sarasota are being asked to avoid certain roadways due to flooding Wednesday evening.

Heavy rains caused flooding in the southbound lanes of U.S. 301 between 6th Street and 7th Street, the Sarasota Police Department said in a tweet.

Authorities are asking the public to seek alternate routes until the storms pass and water subsides.

Heavy rains passed through the Tampa Bay area Wednesday afternoon bringing severe thunderstorms warnings to Manatee and Sarasota counties until 6:45 p.m.

Check 10 Tampa Bay's latest weather forecast now. You can also take a look at the live radar to track storms in your area.