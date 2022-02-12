Weekend events in Sarasota and Manatee brave red tide impact and continue as planned

A food truck rally, Siesta Seafood and Music Festival, and the Venice Christmas Boat Parade are among the highlights for the weekend.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A several weekslong red tide bloom continues to impact the Florida coastline with high and medium levels remaining in Sarasota and Manatee counties.

This week the Florida Health Department maintained its advisory for elevated levels of red tide at all 16 beaches in Sarasota county that were sampled. The red tide has caused dead fish to wash up ashore and affected birds. Along with the odor of rotting fish, it's also caused respiratory irritations to some beachgoers.

But it's not stopping scheduled events near the beach and on our waterways from going on as planned as some organizers hope the weather will keep the toxins away.

At least one organizer considered the amount of time and money spent on monthslong preparations and permitting process when the red tide bloom began. The organizer of the Venice Christmas Boat Parade said they decided not to cancel and go ahead with the schedule because many in the community were anticipating the event. They are urging visitors to take personal measures if they have health concerns but still want to enjoy the outdoor events.

"Just something to cover your nose and your mouth a little bit that will help cut the red tide down so that you're not getting it in your throat so much," Joe Zgrzepski with the Venice Christmas Boat Parade said.

The Venice Christmas boat Parade kicks off Saturday night with 45 boats and thousands of Christmas lights

"Crazy amounts of lights whatever you can think of that people are putting on their houses they will put on these boats," Zgrzepski said.

Organizers met with boat captains this week to talk about safety measures, including how red tide could impact parade participants on the water.

"We're hoping that the winds will cooperate with us," he said. "For the folks that have any health issues, we understand that you might not be able to make the parade but we are going to live stream the event this year on our Facebook page."

In the meantime, the weather cooperated Friday afternoon, north of the county on Siesta Key.

"I, myself, I'm sensitive to red tide along with a lot of people here who have been here for years, and we don't detect it at all today, but there's a nice breeze," David Hobbs with Siesta Key Seafood and Music Festival said.

The three-day-long Siesta Key Seafood and Music Festival kicked off with some vendors already set up with their artworks and wares in the front space of the pavilion. Inside the perimeter were other vendors preparing mouthwatering and sizzling seafood delights for expected visitors.

"Right now we have Cajun seafood," Hobbs said. "We have steamed seafood and lobster rolls and a great assortment of non-fish items."

An elementary school student, Gaige Kennebeck from Minnesota, was visiting Sarasota County beaches for the first time with his family and was shocked at the sight of so many dead fish.

"It's the first time that I've seen like a lot of dead fish along the beach," he said.

On his to-do list at the festival was to get his face painted and continue his quest to find some shark teeth which he heard were awash in the area.

The county-run food truck rally is also going on as planned at the north jetty Park in Venice and ends at 9 p.m.