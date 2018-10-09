SARASOTA, Fla. -- The Tampa International Airport may offer better fares, but some travelers look for more. The Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport is seeing a steady growth as more travelers choose it over larger airports.

On Monday, the airport officially dedicated a new air traffic control tower. It’s just part of the improvements being made to keep up with the growth and passengers’ needs.

Debbie Cook could fly into TIA from Chicago for less money but says she chooses to fly into the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport six to eight times a year.

“I love the convenience, the small size, easy to get in and out of, love the parking, love everything about it,” Cook said.

Debbie Castoro gave up her ticket to TIA to fly into Sarasota from Chicago.

#SRQ dedicates a new air traffic control tower @ Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. The 128 foot $24 million facility opened in 2017 and handled 104,540 takeoffs and landings @VisitSarasota @SRQCountyGov pic.twitter.com/sPro9uaIIN — Isabel Mascareñas (@IMascarenas) September 10, 2018

“It’s 10 minutes from my house instead of a one-hour-long ride from Tampa," she explained.

SRQ is known as a boutique airport that’s seeing more and more passengers each year.

“Last year we did 1.2 million. We expect to break 1.5 million this year,” said Rick Piccolo, the airport’s CEO.

Piccolo estimates the airport’s economic impact is close to one billion dollars.

“Now up to 17 nonstop destinations expect to see more traffic," Piccolo said. "The last four months up double digits 16-30% a month up 9% for the year.”

Allegiant Airlines started offering flights this year and in December Frontier will join in. The airport has added new shops and covered walkways and parking.

To keep passengers safer, the airport built a new $25 million air traffic control tower. The 128-foot tower gives air traffic controllers a 360-degree view of the airfield and a better communication system with pilots.

Passengers would like to see lower fares, too, and more flights during the offseason.

“I think it’s supply and demand," Cook said. "If there were more choices, maybe the fares would be more competitive with Tampa; but I love it here.”

The airport is also spending $13 million to add 13 one-of-a-kind air-conditioned jet bridges.

Piccolo says SRQ is one of a few debt-free commercial airports in the country. It has no taxing power. Instead, it is self-funded and covers its $23 million budget.

The new tower freed up 92 acres of property that Piccolo said the airport can now develop.

