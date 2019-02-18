SARASOTA, Fla. — Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales is scheduled to speak Monday morning at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

Wales is speaking as part of the Ringling College Library Association’s lecture series. His lecture is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Earlier this year, NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal and former FBI Director James Comey spoke as part of the lecture series.

Two other speakers are scheduled for the RCLA’s lecture series: Caroline Kennedy on March 4 and political scientist Ian Bremmer on April 11.

