Woman's body washes up on Lido Key Beach

Anyone with information should call police at 941-263-6070.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A woman's body was found Tuesday night on Lido Beach.

The Sarasota Police Department says the body washed up around 9 p.m. near the Lido Beach Pavilion on Benjamin Franklin Drive.

A medical examiner is working to figure out how the woman died. Detectives say there are no signs of foul play.

Officers are asking for help identifying the dead woman, who is believed to be in her 50s or 60s. Witness told authorities they saw her on the beach a little before 8 p.m. At the time, she was wearing blue shorts and a gray t-shirt that said “Broken Horn Saddlery."