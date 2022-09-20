Woman, dog escape mobile home fire in Venice

The fire department credits a smoke detector they installed three years ago for helping save their lives.

Example video title will go here for this video

VENICE, Fla. — Despite minor injuries, a woman and her dog were able to escape a home engulfed in flames Tuesday morning, a spokesperson for the city of Venice said.

At around 5 a.m., there were multiple reports of a mobile home fire on Vista Road at the Venice Municipal Mobile Home Park. City officials said the 69-year-old woman was alerted of the blaze and she and her dog were able to exit the home.

The woman was treated for minor injuries and released, according to a news release. No other injuries were reported and the fire was under control in minutes.

Venice Police Department also evacuated nearby neighbors from their homes, the city said. While putting out the initial fire, a neighboring mobile home started to smoke from "radiant heat from the original fire," the city said. However, the smoke was quickly extinguished and the person and their dog had already been evacuated.

Venice Fire Rescue, Venice Police, Nokomis Fire and Sarasota County Fire responded to the fire.

Venice Fire Rescue said three years ago their prevention program partnered with the American Red Cross to install smoke detectors in the mobile home parks.

"This manufactured home on Vista [Road] was the recipient of one of those smoke detectors, which alerted the resident to the fire," the city said. "Amazingly, the detector was still chirping through the home being fully engulfed and even after the blaze was extinguished."