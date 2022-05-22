Police: Woman missing after not returning to shore of South Lido Beach

Police say the woman's friend made it back to shore, but she never made it.

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a missing person case after a woman went swimming and never returned to shore, officers explain.

The 24-year-old woman went into the water with a friend between the times of 7:30-8 p.m. Saturday at South Lido Beach. Police say the friend made it back to shore, but the other woman never made it.

Police describe her as a Hispanic woman, approximately 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a two-piece black bikini with a tattoo on her right collarbone of a black butterfly.

Officers with the police department and members of the U.S. Coast Guard have searched through the night, which was unsuccessful.

No signs of foul play have been detected, police say. The investigation is ongoing.