SARASOTA, Fla. — When Judy Leavens pulled up to her father’s assisted living facility, the parking lot was empty, and the place had a weird feeling to it, she told WWSB.

Leavens said when she showed up to visit her dad Buzz, 84, at Live Oak Manor there was nobody there and she had no idea where her dad was.

She told WWSB that she and her mom visit her dad every two weeks.

Leavens said nobody told her Live Oak Manor had shut down or where they took her dad.

“It was not a good feeling. Of course, I cried when I got to work because I couldn’t sleep, and I still didn’t know where he was,” Leavens told WWSB.

After more than a day of looking for her father, Leavens said his lawyer called her to let her know where her dad had been moved.

She was told her father had been moved a week before, according to WWSB.

“I’m very shocked, but what’s even more shocking than that, there was no signage on the door to let you know a place to call,” Leavens told WWSB.

Leavens told WWSB she was relieved she found her dad but was still deciding whether or not to take legal action against the facility.

WWBS reported they reached out to Live Oak Manor multiple times but none of their calls were answered.

