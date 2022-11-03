FHP: Woman seriously injured after car spins off I-75 ramp, hits multiple trees

The crash happened Wednesday night on the I-75 ramp at University Parkway.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A 29-year-old woman was seriously hurt after she lost control of her car on an Interstate 75 entrance ramp Wednesday night in Sarasota, the Florida Highway Patrol wrote in a release.

The crash happened just after 10 p.m. on the I-75 ramp at University Parkway.

Troopers say the woman's sedan spun off the road, causing the driver's side to collide with a small tree. The car then flipped onto its roof.

The car continued moving east where the passenger side hit another tree before coming to a final rest.

The woman suffered critical injuries, according to FHP.