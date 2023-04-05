Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody to warn residents of dangerous drug called xylazine

She will be joined by Sarasota Sheriff Kurt Hoffman along with other state and local law enforcement leaders.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is set to hold a news conference Wednesday morning in Sarasota about a drug called xylazine.

Moody will specifically be warning Floridians of the danger of the drug, which is also known as "Tranq."

She will be joined by Sarasota Sheriff Kurt Hoffman along with other state and local law enforcement leaders at the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office headquarters.

Back in December 2022, 10 Investigates uncovered information that people have been overdosing on a combination of fentanyl and xylazine in the Tampa Bay area for years.

Street drugs containing xylazine are sometimes sold under the names tranq, tranq dope, sleep-cut, Philly dope and zombie drug. But people don’t always know their drugs have been cut with xylazine.

According to the CDC, when xylazine is combined with opioids, it increases the risk of fatal overdose because it can cause slowed heart rate, low blood pressure, and slow, ineffective breathing.

In a report, researchers at Yale wrote that xylazine first started popping up in Puerto Rico in 2001. In the past few years, it’s started showing up in toxicology reports in the states, especially in the Northeast.

10 Investigates compiled toxicology results showing xylazine has been quietly creeping into the fentanyl supply in Florida over the past few years.

Florida Medical Examiners Commission data made public in early December 2022 show that at least 236 people died with xylazine in their systems in 2021.