TAMPA, Fla. — A piece of scaffolding blew off a tower under construction in Tampa, and the fact that people were staying home due to coronavirus may have kept anyone from getting hurt.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Water Street near Channelside Drive. Firefighters were dispatched, but Tampa Fire Rescue Spokesperson Jason Penny said nobody was hurt.

The Tampa Bay Times was first to report the incident.

Doug Belden Jr. was jogging around the time the scaffolding fell to the street below.

"I think if it landed on somebody, it would've killed them," he told 10News.

Belden Jr. says he has been running and biking in that area frequently since gyms were closed by COVID-19. He says he feels lucky his fiancée exercised earlier in the day and wasn't on the sidewalk when the equipment came tumbling down.

Doug Belden Jr

The construction site is part of the Water Street Tampa project controlled by Strategic Property Partners -- a commercial real estate development partnership between Cascade Investment LLC and Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik.

The $3 billion Water Street Tampa project is slated to lead to a roughly 9 million-square-foot mixed-use waterfront district that features commercial, residential, retail and entertainment space -- to name a few.

10News attempted to reach Strategic Property Partners by its website and later by email on Thursday. But, a spokesperson told The Times the debris was immediately removed and the general contractor is investigating.

We asked 10Weather Meteorologist Ric Kearbey about the conditions at the time the equipment fell.

"Around the time of the accident, nearby Tampa International Airport reported thunderstorms in the vicinity. While the storms were not producing severe winds (58 mph or greater), they were capable of producing potentially damaging wind," Kearbey explained.

Kearbey says winds gusting from about 47 or more miles per hour can cause light structural damage.

"However, keep in mind that as you go further up, the wind speed increases," Kearbey explained. "A tall building catches the air like a big sail and shoots it down to the ground. It can, in rare cases, double the wind speed."

RELATED: Runner set to run 60 miles on 60th birthday to raise money for local food pantry

RELATED: 'I absolutely don’t feel safe': HART drivers say buses are crowded during pandemic

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter