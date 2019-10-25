LARGO, Fla. — It's spooky season, so if you're going to get scared, why not do it for a good cause?

Scare House Pinellas in Largo is back for its second year in business. It has everything a good haunted house needs: scary characters, darkness and things that strike fear. It also has a heart. A portion of ticket sales get donated directly to the SPCA of Tampa Bay. They also accept donations of pet items like food, bedding, accessories or toys for a discount off your admission price.

Last year, Scare House Pinellas raised $5,000 to help the SPCA of Tampa Bay to provide care to animals in need.

Scare House Pinellas is open Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26 from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m.

A signed waiver is required for entry.

Minors must be accompanied by an adult.

