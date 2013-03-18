Tampa Bay, Florida --A cold front will slide through the area tomorrow and then hang out just to our south through Wednesday.

This means we will begin to increase our rain chances today and continue that chance through Wednesday. It will stay relatively mild with highs in the mid to upper 70's.

Monday A slight chance of showers before 11 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and storms after 2 p.m. Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South southeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy , with a low around 65. South wind around 8 mph.

Tuesday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy , with a low around 61. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. North northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. North wind around 8 mph.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.