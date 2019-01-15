SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. -- A school bus and a pickup were involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon, Sarasota County sheriff's deputies said.

The crash happened at McIntosh Road and Wilkinson Road.

Four children were evaluated for injuries but not taken to a hospital.

The southbound lanes of McIntosh and westbound lanes of Wilkinson are closed as cleanup begins.

