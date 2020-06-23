School districts across Tampa Bay plan for August reopening

Districts are asking parents for feedback and are developing detailed plans for what the 2020-2021 school year will look like.

TAMPA, Fla. — School districts across Tampa Bay are presenting their plans to school boards as they prepare to reopen to students in August.

None of these plans is final and there are choices for parents. Many plans do allow for parents to choose to keep their children home and enroll in virtual or e-learning.

Here’s where the plans stand for each county:

Hillsborough County

Superintendent Addison Davis walked school board members through the district's plans to re-open on August 10.

Hillsborough County Schools has several models including back to school as normal with safety changes and a hybrid rotational model blending student being in classrooms and also engaging in e-learning.

The superintendent says they won't pick just one model. He says it's important to get kids back to school to ensure that achievement gaps don’t widen.

Hillsborough's virtual learning will be available for all students as will e-learning as a choice for parents.

Pasco County

Pasco County has posted 3 options for parents. That includes traditional brick-and-mortar schooling, e-learning connecting to enrollment or virtual school through Pasco eSchool.

The district wants families to review these plans and select which one is best for their students. Parents or guardians have until July 1 to make a selection, so the district can finalize reopening.

Hernando County

The school board met on Tuesday for a workshop to discuss detailed plans regarding students returning to classrooms. Hernando had a large task force that consulted with medical professionals and the Department of Health. With 22,000 students in the county, they surveyed families and received answers from 4,000 families.

Hernando has plans for returning, contingency for a mid-year closure or full closure if that would come down from the state.

The task force made recommendations for everything from riding buses to cafeteria meals, cleaning and even how to isolate children who are sick.

The group is also asking parents to be accountable for making plans to quickly pick up sick children and avoid travel to “hot spots.”

Polk County

The district says: “the goal will be to return to as much of a traditional classroom experience as possible.” They are considering safety protocols including symptom screening of students and staff and thorough campus cleanings.

Parents can also select to enroll their K-12 students in Polk Virtual School.

Pinellas County

Pinellas plans to present its reopening plans to the board on July 14. They have also surveyed parents.

Sarasota County

The district’s reopening planning task force is still meeting in smaller groups to prepare the next round of revised guidelines.

It will post the latest on reopening planning efforts on the district website on Friday. The district will also be sending out a survey to families on Friday.

The school board will next address reopening planning at its July 14 meeting.

Manatee County

Manatee County School board members will workshop reopening plans on Thursday. The district is also asking for public input at that meeting.

You can sign up to share your thoughts in person or send in a written suggestion.

