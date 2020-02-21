PINELLAS PARK, Fla — The school describes itself as a place that gives “troubled youth the support they need to become great people.”

A 12-year-old boy skipped the lunch line on Feb. 13 at AMI Kids in Pinellas Park, according to police. He ended up in the hospital with a fractured skull, two subdural hematomas and a brain bleed. Officers said he had been “body-slammed” to the floor after being taken to the school’s “Room of Opportunity.”

Behavioral interventionist Jarvis West was arrested, but he’s not the person accused of directly hurting the boy.

Police say he knew the child had vomited and was saying that his head hurt. According to the arrest report, the boy was calling for his mother and lost consciousness more than once.

Jarvis West

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

But officers say West waited to get him help, walking him around the building until he collapsed and had to be helped back inside. Then, the report states the boy was put on the bus and West gave him a garbage can to throw up in.

According to the report, West never told the boy’s mother what happened – and she thought he had the flu.

Now, a second man is facing charges.

Police announced on Friday 34-year-old Dontae Antonio Thomas turned himself after officers got an arrest warrant on an aggravated child abuse charge.

Thomas is being held on a $150K bond.

