SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A Scottsdale woman who went viral in early July for recording herself ripping masks off a rack at Target says the incident was the result of a diagnosed but untreated mental illness.

Melissa Rein Lively recorded the rant on July 4th at a Target in Scottsdale. She can be seen throwing masks off of their hangers as she goes on a profanity-laced tirade, adding “No! I’m not doing it! I’m not doing it!

When confronted by Target staff, Rein Lively screams, “What? I can’t do it because I’m a blonde white woman?” She then references a “$40,000 Rolex” along with more profanity.

“I’m certainly embarrassed,” Rein Lively said Thursday. “When I saw how I was acting and realized I had lost complete control over my actions I knew it was time to get help.”

Rein lively says a doctor diagnosed her with bipolar disorder in 2019 but says she did not take the medication the doctor recommended. She said the video at Target and a subsequent video shot at her home when Scottsdale Police came to take her in for a mental health evaluation were wake-up calls. She says she is now receiving treatment and medication for her mental health issues.

“I am deeply sorry for my actions and anyone I hurt or offended in the process,” Rein Lively said via text message after the on-camera interview. “It is an honor and a privilege to represent Arizona and the business community, and I’m committed to making things right.”

Rein Lively owns and operates The Brand Consortium, a public relations firm focusing on event planning. Asked about the cynical reaction many may have that she is just a PR professional working through her own crisis management strategy, Rein Lively reiterated that her mental health struggles are real.

“Anybody who has dealt with bipolar or a mental illness or a break from reality like I experienced, they know it’s no laughing matter,” Rein Lively said.

She even said she understands the face masks, now, despite the anger she showed in the video