MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — Florida's agriculture industry is plummeting.

Without schools, restaurants, corporations, and cruise lines buying their food, farmers and fishers are desperate for business.

The Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services estimates Florida’s farmers may face $522 million in crop losses due to COVID-19.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried released an impact report providing data on crop losses facing Florida farmers.

Fish markets in Tampa Bay have been hit hard especially because seafood from the Gulf of Mexico is most likely to end up in a restaurant rather than a grocery store.

The Wild Seafood Market in Johns Pass has restructured its business model in an attempt to stay open.

"Usually we don’t have enough fish to fill our orders and we went from having not enough to way too much," Erin Grebenev, the offload manager at the shop said. "What the heck are we supposed to do with this right now?"

The team ultimately decided to remain open in a limited capacity. They're restricting how many boats can go out and how much fish they can bring back. Grebenev said they're trying to rotate who can go out and keep it fair for the fishers.

Every day that passes is more stressful.

"What’s tomorrow going to look like? We have a boat coming in. Are we going to be able to sell that fish? What’s going to happen here?" she said, echoing the constant anxiety many are feeling right now.

Wild Seafood Market rushed to create an online market for consumers. Now, for the first time they're taking orders online and will deliver fish to people's homes.

Wild Seafood Market is also part of the Keep Florida Growing program, a new initiative to help save the agriculture industry amid COVID-19.

In an effort to help Florida farmers, as well as consumers and businesses, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is working to connect you to Florida producers.

