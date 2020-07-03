POLK COUNTY, Fla — It was a gruesome discovery – two “badly decomposed” bodies in Polk County.

Deputies say they were found late Friday night in an unincorporated area of the county near Haines City.

According to a news release, Detectives are still searching for the killer, but two people were arrested and charged with “accessory after the fact” and “failing to report a death.”

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will hold a news conference to provide the latest information on the investigation at 1:15 Saturday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

