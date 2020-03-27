SPRING HILL, Fla. — Have you seen Dravin Farley?

If you have, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office wants to hear from you.

The 18-year-old was last seen Thursday around 1 a.m., when he left his home in the area of Talbot Circle in Spring Hill.

Deputies believe Farley left after arguments with his father and step-mother and the recent loss of his biological mother.

Farley suffers from several mental illnesses that require medication, which he does not have with him, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies say he functions with the mental capacity of an 8-year-old.

He is 5-feet 8-inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black shorts, white flip flops and an unknown colored-shirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830.

