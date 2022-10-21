Search underway for man accused of shooting driver after argument on I-4

Law enforcement officials are on the lookout for a two-door grey Mercedes-Benz with factory wheels and windows that were not tinted.

TAMPA, Fla — One man has been hospitalized following an alleged shooting on a Tampa roadway, he told law enforcement. Troopers are now searching for the accused driver responsible.

At around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to Tampa General Hospital where a 43-year-old man from St. Petersburg had been struck by a bullet following an argument on the roadway, authorities report.

The man told troopers about 45 minutes before he wound up at the hospital, he was in a Ford single-unit box truck headed westbound on I-4 near I-275 in Tampa when he got into an argument during heavy traffic.

The 43-year-old man told troopers he and another driver in a car adjacent to him "began to exchange words" in an argumentative manner before the other driver allegedly pointed a gun at him and fired one shot, FHP reports. The bullet grazed the man's forehead, causing non-life-threatening injuries.

The co-worker in the car with the 43-year-old man drove them to Tampa General Hospital. They told troopers the other car in the incident headed north onto I-275. Troopers were able to check out the Ford box truck and found several bullet fragments.

At this time the suspected gunman looks between 28 to 35 years old, with a medium build, bald, thin mustache, and was wearing aviator sunglasses. He was driving a two-door grey Mercedes-Benz with factory wheels and windows that were not tinted.