Search underway for teen who fled from disabled car in Wesley Chapel

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Have you seen 16-year-old Nazia Acevedo?

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is assisting Florida Highway Patrol troopers in the search for the teen after she fled from a disabled car Saturday afternoon, the sheriff's office reports. She was last seen around 1 p.m. running away from Interstate 75 and State Road 56 in Wesley Chapel.

Acevedo is 5-feet, 5-inches and weighs 140 pounds. She was wearing a grey sweatshirt, camouflage shorts and slippers, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said. Authorities consider the 16-year-old girl to be missing and endangered.