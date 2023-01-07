x
Search underway for teen who fled from disabled car in Wesley Chapel

She was last seen around 1 p.m. running away from Interstate 75 and State Road 56.
Credit: Pasco County Sheriff's Office
Pasco County Sheriff's Office and FHP are searching for Nazia Acevedo, 16, last seen around 1 p.m. on Jan. 7, 2023, in Wesley Chapel.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Have you seen 16-year-old Nazia Acevedo?

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is assisting Florida Highway Patrol troopers in the search for the teen after she fled from a disabled car Saturday afternoon, the sheriff's office reports. She was last seen around 1 p.m. running away from Interstate 75 and State Road 56 in Wesley Chapel. 

Acevedo is 5-feet, 5-inches and weighs 140 pounds. She was wearing a grey sweatshirt, camouflage shorts and slippers, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said. Authorities consider the 16-year-old girl to be missing and endangered.

Anyone with information on Acevedo's whereabouts is urged to call the Pasco Sheriff's non-emergency line at 727-847-8102, option 7. Tips are also accepted online.

