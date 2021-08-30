Search underway for driver in deadly hit-and-run accident

The incident happened not far from Myrtle Hill Memorial Park in Tampa.

EAST LAKE-ORIENT PARK, Fla. — Local law enforcement is searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run accident that left one person dead Monday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m., troopers responded to 56th Street near the intersection at Harney Road. A car driving on 56th Street failed to stay in its lane and hit a person walking in the bicycle lane beside it, the Florida Highway Patrol says.

The person who was hit suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.