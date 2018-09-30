ORLANDO, Fla. -- It will probably still be hot enough to enjoy SeaWorld’s new river rapids ride when it opens.

SeaWorld’s Infinity Falls is set to open at noon on Oct. 4 with roaring rapids and a 40-foot waterfall drop set against the backdrop of a steamy rainforest.

Riders take on the role of a conservationist on a trip through the rainforest, where they’ll learn about the importance of freshwater conservation through games and stories.

Infinity Falls is the centerpiece of a new themed area of the Orlando park that resembles a base camp for explorers and scientists.

The ride is in a soft opening through Oct. 3.

