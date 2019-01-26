SEBRING, Fla. — The SunTrust bank branch in Sebring where five people were shot to death will not reopen, the bank said Saturday.

"After hearing the views of the families and teammates, SunTrust has decided that it will not reopen the Sebring Midtown branch location," said Sue Mallino, Suntrust chief communications officer.

"We will explore options for the best use of that property, while also maintaining an equally vital banking presence in Sebring. In the meantime, we are notifying clients to use our North Sebring and Avon Park branches, as well as a SunTruck Mobile Branch at 126 West Center Avenue in Sebring.

"We remain committed to being a caring neighbor, supportive bank and strong business partner in Sebring."

Zepher Xaber, 21, is accused of opening fire in the bank on Wednesday, killing five women.

Four of the women have been publicly identified: Bank employees Jessica Montague, 31, Marisol Lopez, 55, and Ana Piñon-Williams, 38, along with customer Cynthia Watson, 65. The family of the fifth victim, a 54-year-old woman, has requested privacy.

