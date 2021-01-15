Second Alabama man charged in connection with Capitol breach

Photos appear to show the Leeds man in the U.S. Senate chamber.

WASHINGTON — As of January 14, 41 people have been charged with federal crimes in connection with the breach on the U.S. Capitol.

Two of the suspects are from Alabama. One, Lonnie Coffman of Falkville, AL, has been indicted on 17 charges, including federal weapons charges.

The second is identified in court records as Joshua Matthew Black. According to the Department of Justice, Black was identified when a video appeared on YouTube video in which a man who appeared to be Black talked about the attack on the capitol and his alleged role in it.

A federal affidavit says, "Like the person appearing to be BLACK on the floor of the Senate chamber, the person speaking in the YouTube videos (hereinafter, the “Individual”) appears to have blood on his left cheek...In the YouTube videos, the Individual describes how he suffered a wound to his face when he was shot with a projectile...In the YouTube videos, the Individual discusses entering the Capitol and the floor of the Senate chamber on January 6, 2021 January 7, 2021, an anonymous individual called the FBI and admitted that he broke into the Capitol and entered the Senate chamber with other individuals. The anonymous individual called from a telephone number associated with BLACK of Alabama."





It took about an hour from the time rioters arrived at the Capitol to breach all police barricades and overtake the legislative building.

The Capitol was placed on lockdown, police ordered evacuations, and the certification of Electoral College votes, which had just begun minutes before rioters broke in, was delayed.