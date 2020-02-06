'Our voices need to be heard': Second day of protests at St. Pete PD remain peaceful

The protesters say they plan to protest every day this week starting at 2 p.m. at City Hall.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Protesters took to the streets Monday afternoon to demand justice over the death of George Floyd. The protests remained peaceful throughout the day.

"Every single time this happens, I feel like more and more people gain an understanding of the systematic issues we face. That's why it's important to protest because our voice needs to be heard," organizer Desmond Williams said.

Williams organized his second day of protests and says they'll continue each day until leaders in the community change. They marched to the St. Petersburg Police Department and laid on the ground chanting "I can't breathe."

Just as they got to the department rain started falling, but that didn't stop them from letting their voices be heard.

Officers did come out of the department to meet them, but the protests remained peaceful as the sun started to set.

The protesters say they plan to protest every day this week starting at 2 p.m. at City Hall.

