'Our voices need to be heard': Second day of protests at St. Pete PD remain peaceful

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Protesters took to the streets Monday afternoon to demand justice over the death of George Floyd. The protests remained peaceful throughout the day.
"Every single time this happens, I feel like more and more people gain an understanding of the systematic issues we face. That's why it's important to protest because our voice needs to be heard," organizer Desmond Williams said.
Williams organized his second day of protests and says they'll continue each day until leaders in the community change. They marched to the St. Petersburg Police Department and laid on the ground chanting "I can't breathe."
Just as they got to the department rain started falling, but that didn't stop them from letting their voices be heard.
Officers did come out of the department to meet them, but the protests remained peaceful as the sun started to set.
The protesters say they plan to protest every day this week starting at 2 p.m. at City Hall.
What other people are reading right now:
- Group takes down huge Confederate flag in Tampa
- Short-lived tornado reported in Venice
- What you need to know about Tampa's curfew
- More protesters lead march to St. Petersburg Police Department
- Independent autopsy says George Floyd died from 'asphyxiation from sustained pressure'
- Minneapolis police: No evidence yet that semi driver intentionally drove into protesters
- Gov. Ron DeSantis deploys 100 National Guard members to Tampa
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter