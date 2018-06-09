Two of three whales, rescued along Florida's Gulf coast in less than a week, have died.

One of those dead whales is a pygmy killer whale named Lightning who was rescued in August on Sand Key.

The second is a Melon-headed whale named "Bolt" who was found earlier this month on Longboat Key. Bolt was originally thought to be a pygmy killer whale like Lightning and Thunder, who were rescued together.

All three whales had been under the care of Mote Marine Lab, which has sent blood samples to FWC to determine if the animals were affected by red tide. It could take months to get an answer -- if one can be found at all.

Even though red tide is possible, Mote does not currently suspect it due to their observations of the animals' behavior.

