ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Survivors of the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, have been heavily involved in the debate over gun control even since a shooter killed 17 people at their school.

On Wednesday, leaders of the March For Our Lives unveiled their plan for addressing gun violence throughout the United States.

The plan, titled "A Peace Plan For A Safer America," outlines a six-pronged approach to addressing what the organization calls a “national gun violence epidemic”.

It uses the acronym “C.H.A.N.G.E.”, which stands for

Change the Standards of Gun Ownership

Halve the Rate of Gun Deaths in 10 Years

Accountability for Gun Lobby & Industry

Name a Director of Gun Violence Prevention

Generate Community-Based Solutions

Empower the Next Generation

Among the specifics included in the plan are establishing a national licensing and registry system promoting responsible gun ownership, a ban on “assault weapons” and high-capacity magazines, enacting so-called “red flag laws”, launching FEC and IRS investigations into the NRA, and appointing a National Director of Gun Violence Prevention.

March For Our Lives leaders say the plan represents “six bold steps that the next Presidential Administration and Congress must take to address this national gun violence epidemic”, and have added a subtitle to the plan that reads, "Created by survivors, so you don't have to be one."

You can read the plan by clicking here.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.