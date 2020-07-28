State Attorney's Office: Man illegally detained Black teen on his way to basketball practice

The Hillsborough State Attorney said the incident "appears to be a case of racial profiling."

SEFFNER, Fla. — The Hillsborough State Attorney's Office has charged a 54-year-old man after "what appears to be a case of racial profiling" in Seffner.

The office said Luis Santos has been charged with false imprisonment after an incident that happened on June 9. According to the state attorney, Santos illegally detained an 18-year-old Black student around 5:34 a.m. while the teen was on his way to basketball practice.

The state attorney said Santos stopped the teen, who was riding his bike in a neighborhood, and help him in that spot against his will. Santos also reportedly accused the teen of committing crimes and detained him until law enforcement arrived.

According to the State Attorney's Office, the teen "had not committed any crime and Santos made misleading statements to law enforcement about what he had witnessed. The teen told deputies who responded that he felt threatened and was not free to leave after "Santos acted as though he had the legal authority of a law enforcement officer."

The State Attorney's Office said Santos made the teen put his hands in the air until sheriff's deputies arrived.

The office said the teen was riding his bike to basketball practice with a jump rope, a basketball and gym shoes in a backpack. When deputies arrived, they said the teen still had his hands over his head and "was visibly shaken and hyperventilating."

"What happened that morning should upset everyone in our community," State Attorney Andrew Warren said in a release. "We have skilled police officers -- we don't need vigilantes confronting people on the street."

A criminal report from the State Attorney's Office said Santos stopped the teen and told him that he was being detained for "breaking into vehicles." The report said Santos did not actually see the teen breaking into cars.

The teen told law enforcement that Santos was holding his right hand over his right pants pocket in a way that made the teen believe Santos might have a weapon. The State Attorney's Office report said Santos approached the teen in an "aggressive manner" and made the teen fear that he was not able to leave the area.

According to video and 911 audio recordings released by the State Attorney's Office, Santos "aggressively approached" the teen, asked him for his address and where he lived and told him "you're not going anywhere; you're being detained."

The office said Santos also claimed to be an "off-duty officer." According to the State Attorney's Office, Santos previously worked as a security officer at a theme park but had left the job more than six months ago.

Because his security officer certifications were still valid on June 9, the office said he was not charged with false impersonation. However, the State Attorney's Office said, "he had no legal authority to detain an innocent person in a place where that person has a right to be."

If convicted of the false imprisonment charge, Santos faces up to five years in prison.

What other people are reading right now: