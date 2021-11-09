Sheriff: Man arrested for shooting child after argument at gas station

Deputies say the shooter fired into a car in Seffner.

SEFFNER, Fla. — A man accused of shooting into a car and injuring a child has been arrested, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies say 33-year-old Jontavius Monroe was taken into custody without issue.

The shooting happened Saturday morning at a CITGO gas station in Seffner, the agency said.

According to deputies, Monroe argued with another customer at the gas station located near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Mango Road.

Deputies say surveillance video shows Monroe follow the customer out of the parking lot in his car onto nearby Pine Street.

That's when deputies say Monroe pulled up next to the customer's car and fired a gun. A child was hit in the leg and rushed to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Following the shooting, deputies began searching for Monroe. The sheriff's office says Monroe is an eight-time convicted felon.

For this crime, investigators say Monroe faces charges including premeditated attempted first-degree murder with a firearm that caused great bodily harm, aggravated battery with great bodily harm and deadly weapon, discharge firearm into an occupied vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm and shooting at, within, or into a vehicle.

Monroe is in jail without bond, the agency says.